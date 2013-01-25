The Yen Is Getting Slammed Again

The yen is plunging again. It’s down 0.34 per cent against the dollar.



A dollar will get you ¥90.63.

Reuters’ Wanfeng Zhou reports: “Traders cited reports quoting Japan’s deputy economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, as saying the yen’s decline is not over and a dollar/yen level of 100 would not be a concern. Nishimura was also quoted saying that only if the dollar rises to 110-120 yen would it add to domestic import costs.”

