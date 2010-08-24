Yen Blasts To Record Highs, As Stock Futures Are Getting Hammered

The yen! It’s had an other unbelievably strong night, and after dilly-dallying for a while, has now broken decidedly above 1.18. The major spike came in the last hour or so of trading. As is to be expected, this coincides with a major selloff in stocks.



Here’s a multi-month look at the yen.

And here’s what’s happened in the last several hours:

As you can see it’s pulled back a tad.

Meanwhile, US futures are indicated down about 1%.

