Two Yemeni Nationals Linked To Al Qaeda Will Stand Trial In New York City

Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi/Reuters Defendants linked to al Qaeda react as a verdict upholding their jail sentences are pronounced at a state security court of appeals, in Sanaa, Yemen on April 23, 2013.

Two Yemeni nationals were charged with conspiring to murder Americans abroad and providing material support to al Qaeda, according to a complaint and arrest warrant unsealed on Tuesday.

Saddiq Al-Abbadi and Ali Alvi were arrested in Saudi Arabia and expelled to the United States, the US Justice Department said.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, both Al-Abbadi and Alvi are members of al Qaeda. Between 2003 and 2007, Al-Abbadi carried out attacks against the US military in Iraq.

In 2008, both men traveled to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan to train and fight alongside al Qaeda. During this time, the two aided an American citizen with joining al Qaeda with the express purpose of carrying out attacks against US soldiers in Afghanistan as well as civilian targets within the US.

In May 2008, Al-Abbadi also led an attack against US forces in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of a US Army Ranger.

In 2008, Alvi helped facilitate the entry of US citizen Bryant Neil Vinas into al-Qaeda. Vinas traveled to Pakistan from Long Island and ultimately developed a plan in conjunction with senior al Qaeda leadership to attack the Long Island Railroad.

Al-Abbadi is scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later on Tuesday.

“With the charges announced today, these defendants will face justice for conspiring to kill Americans overseas and providing material support to al-Qaeda,” said Assistant Attorney General Carlin.

“Seeking to identify, thwart, and hold accountable those who target US citizens and interests around the world will remain a top priority of the National Security Division,” Carlin said, according to Reuters. “I want to thank the many agents, analysts, and prosecutors who are responsible for this matter.”

(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)

