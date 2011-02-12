THE NEXT REVOLT? Thousands Of Yemenis Come Out In 'Friday Of Rage'

Yemen today

Photo: ap

The US-backed president of Yemen may be quaking right now. Thousands of people are marching in southern Yemen as part of a “Friday Of Rage.” Similar protests have been going on for over a week.Protesters are holding pictures of Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser, who led the 1952 uprising against a British puppet monarchy.



However, most people are not taking these protests seriously.

This is because, sadly, the people remain more interested in qat than protest. According to Reuters, the crowds disappear every day at lunch time to participate in the national addiction.

Qat leaves its users stoned and sedate for hours. Most Yemeni men chew the plant daily.

