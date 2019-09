Meanwhile….



The Saudi Day Of Rage on Friday March 11 fizzled out, but there’s fresh conflict in Yemen, with protests having taken place.

At least 100 have been injured in protests, according to Al-Jazeera, and Al-Arabiya says a young schoolboy was shot and killed.

