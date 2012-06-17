Another Mideast Domino Just Tumbled, As America's Friend In Yemen Announced Plans To Step Down

Photo: Flickr

Yemen is another country where there have been protests amid bad economic conditions and high inflation.And now that’s claimed another leader (kind of).



According to Reuters, Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh says he won’t stand for re-election in 2013. He’s been an ally of the US against Al-Qaeda. Just like with Mubarak, he’s been in power for 30 years.

