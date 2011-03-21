Yemen's President Just Canned His Government

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yemen’s president just got rid of his government, according to Reuters.This move comes just days after another round of protests in which snipers fired on protesters, killing more than 20 people.



This move is likely to further unsettle the situation int the Gulf, where turmoil in Bahrain dominated the headlines.

