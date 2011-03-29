BUSTED: Yemen State Newspaper Uses Photoshop To Double Size Of Pro-Saleh Rally

On Saturday Yemen’s state newspaper published a photo of a large pro-regime rally, while downplaying the significance of anti-regime protests.



Bloggers noticed that the image was photoshopped to make the rally look twice as big (from Marwan Almuraisy via @Ghonim).

Here’s a close-up:

Here’s the front page:

