BUSTED: Yemen State Newspaper Uses Photoshop To Double Size Of Pro-Saleh Rally

On Saturday Yemen’s state newspaper published a photo of a large pro-regime rally, while downplaying the significance of anti-regime protests.
Bloggers noticed that the image was photoshopped to make the rally look twice as big (from Marwan Almuraisy via @Ghonim).
Here’s a close-up:
Here’s the front page:
BONUS: Check Out The Only 3 Arab Countries Where Press Freedom Exists >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.