BUSTED: Yemen State Newspaper Uses Photoshop To Double Size Of Pro-Saleh Rally

On Saturday Yemen’s state newspaper published a photo of a large pro-regime rally, while downplaying the significance of anti-regime protests.

Bloggers noticed that the image was photoshopped to make the rally look twice as big (from Marwan Almuraisy via @Ghonim).

Here’s a close-up:

image

Here’s the front page:

image

