Yemen Accused Of Nerve Gassing Protesters On Tuesday

Yemen’s government is being accused of using nerve gas on protesters by doctors treating the injured, according to Global Post.The alleged attack occurred Tuesday evening, when police opened fire on protesters, killing one person and injuring another 50.



The gas used may have not been the earlier assumed tear gas, but rather nerve gas.

From Global Post:

“The material in this gas makes people convulse for hours. It paralyzes them. They couldn’t move at all. We tried to give them oxygen but it didn’t work,” said Amaar Nujaim, a field doctor who works for Islamic Relief.

“We are seeing symptoms in the patient’s nerves, not in their respiratory systems. I’m 90 per cent sure its nerve gas and not tear gas that was used,” said Sami Zaid, a doctor at the Science and Technology Hospital in Sanaa.

Mohammad Al-Sheikh, a pathologist at the same hospital, said that some of the victims had lost their muscular control and were forced to wear diapers.

“We have never seen tear gas cause these symptoms. We fear it may be a dangerous gas that is internationally forbidden,” Al-Sheikh said.

If Yemen did use nerve gas on its own people, it’s definitely a violation of international law (Chemical Weapons Convention), and brings into question how the country acquired the material.

