Situation Deteriorating In Yemen, Now 42 Reported Dead

There has been a massacre in Yemen today.

According to reports, more than 28 people have been killed.

Police opened fire on protesters.

Between Libya, Bahrain, and Japan it’s possible this will go largely unnoticed.

We’ll update as details come in. Russia Today says there were “tens of thousands” of protesters in the capital.

The NYT has more. Snipers fired down from rooftops. Violence supposedly “dwarfed” that of other protests.

Update: Yemen has declared a state of emergency.

Update 2: Now there are 42 dead according to Al-Arabiya. The images are grizzly.

The Pesident made this comment:

I strongly condemn the violence that has taken place in Yemen today and call on President Saleh to adhere to his public pledge to allow demonstrations to take place peacefully. Those responsible for today’s violence must be held accountable. The United States stands for a set of universal rights, including the freedom of expression and assembly, as well as political change that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people. It is more important than ever for all sides to participate in an open and transparent process that addresses the legitimate concerns of the Yemeni people, and provides a peaceful, orderly and democratic path to a stronger and more prosperous nation.

