There's A rumour Going Around Yemen That US Will Track And Bomb Anything Taken From The Embassy

Photo: AP

It’s been only a few days since protestors overan the American Embassy in Yemen and looted everything inside, including computers, furniture and phones.Now a Yemeni news agency Aden Gulf News is warning its readers not to sit too close to that stolen equipment.



From a translated, edited for clarity version of the report:

Anonymous sources pointed out that the looted equipment from the embassy … could [contain components] linked to satellites, so may be easy to locate. The source said that the U.S. pressured the Yemeni government for permission to bomb the locations of looted equipment, considering the failure of Yemeni security forces to prevent the looting. The devices may contain classified information regarding American and U.S. operations.

The report ends by saying that the anonymous source seemed worried the computer components would end up in the hands of Al Qaeda.

