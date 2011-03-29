CHAOS IN YEMEN: 100 Die In Explosion, Al Qaeda Seizes A Town, And Saleh Warns Of Civil War

Yesterday 30 armed and hooded men stormed an ammunition factory and other sites in Jaar, witnesses say. A security official said that Al Qaeda terrorists had seized control of the southern town, according to Al Jazeera.



Monday morning about 200 locals went to the ammunition factory to loot it. During looting a reportedly accidental spark, perhaps a cigarette, set off multiple explosions, killing over 80 people and injuring dozens.

Meanwhile President Saleh tells Al Arabiya: “Yemen is a time bomb. Everyone will side with his tribe, and we will then end up with a destructive civil war.”

As chaos grows, the likelihood of Saleh stepping down decreases. Of course that means protests will increase.

Here’s a video of armed gangs riding around in stolen tanks in Jaar:

