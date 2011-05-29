YEMEN GETS SMASHED By Mutiny, Tribal War, Kidnapping And Al Qaeda On The Rampage

Photo: AP

UPDATE: A number of Yemeni generals just issued a statement demanding Saleh’s ouster, according to the BBC (via @NourHammoury).Dissident generals accused Saleh of letting towns fall into terrorist control, according to Al Jazeera.



EARLIER: Don’t hold your breath if you’re waiting for peace in Yemen. Despite repeated talk of a ceasefire and an agreement that President Saleh will step down, the countries has come closer than ever to civil war this week.

Today witnesses say Al Qaeda seized a coastal town: “About 300 Islamic militants and Al-Qaeda men came into Zinjibar and took over everything on Friday,” a resident told CNN.

Al Qaeda also captured the town of Jaar earlier this spring. In both conquests the Yemeni opposition accused the government of staging conflict as an excuse to stay in power.

Yesterday three French aid workers went missing and were probably kidnapped, a local security official told Al Masr Al Youm.

Meanwhile in the capital of Sanaa, talk of a ceasefire between government and tribal forces evaporated quickly. A government spokesman told CNN: “”Government buildings are still in the hands of the al-Ahmar family, which makes it impossible to reach an agreement with them at the current situation. They must first hand over governmental property.”

The aforementioned al-Ahmar family rose up against the government last week, leading battles that left at least 115 dead.

The world’s biggest oil producer, Saudi Arabia, is next door. See pictures of the world’s most important oil facility >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.