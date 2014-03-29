Yelp Pokes Fun At Facebook's Oculus Purchase By Strapping An IPad To A Helmet

Earlier this week, Facebook announced that it’s buying the maker of the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset in a $US2 billion deal.

Yelp, which has had an augmented reality product called Yelp Monocle ever since 2009, took the purchase as an opportunity to poke some fun at Facebook.

Enter the Yelpulus Rift.

For Yelp’s Hackathon 13, a team of engineers imagined what a virtual reality experience of Yelp Monocle would look like.

The product is not real, but with a little creativity, an iPad, duct tape, and video editing skills, Yelp came up with the Yelpulus Rift.

Check it out below.

In the video, Yelp says it has augmented augmented reality.

It’s all about giving people a new way to approach the world of Yelp information.

Yelp says it’s the best version of the monocle, ever.

The Yelpulus Rift is made possible by unbelievable tech breakthroughs previously only found on the International Space station, the parody video says.

That’s why it’s “unbelievably light” and “can disappear into the background.”

Watch the full video below:

