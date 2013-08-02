Yelp's Local-Mobile Strategy Is Paying Off

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Yelp’s Mobile Strategy Is Paying Off (Forbes)

Yelp’s mobile division posted a strong quarter, according to the company’s latest earnings report. The Yelp mobile app user base climbed to 10.4 million users. The influx of mobile users, and clicks, has local businesses flocking to the service. The share of local advertisements on Yelp coming from mobile devices grew to 40% from 26% just two quarters ago. Read >

Appeals Court Rules Government Can Track Phone Location Data Without A Warrant (Wall Street Journal)

The U.S. government will not need a warrant in order to track cell phone location data. A U.S. Court of Appeals ruled, in a 2-1 result, that the government can approach carriers for user cell phone location data going back 60 days and can do so without having to establish probable cause. The ruling broaches again the difficult issue of cell phone user privacy, and what data can be collected by the authorities without court approval. Read >

An Overview Of Mobile Wallets (M For Mobile)

M For Mobile released a comprehensive infographic detailing the current state of the mobile wallet. It covers worldwide statistics, where the mobile wallet is in terms of money, how consumers currently perceive mobile wallets, and predictions for the future of the mobile wallet. Read >

Google Play Exceeds App Store In Downloads, But Not In Monetization (App Annie)

App Annie released its Market Index report for the second quarter of 2013, detailing downloads and other app store insights. Their data revealed Google Play outpaced Apple’s App Store in downloads for the quarter. However, the App Store still has a big advantage over Google Play in monetization. Downloads from the App Store generated 2.3-times more revenue than downloads from Google Play. Read >

Android Gets Microsoft Office, But Not For Tablets (The Verge)

Microsoft released its Office software for phones running Android version 4.0 or higher. Interestingly, Microsoft has no plans to optimise the software for tablets, and is encouraging Android tablet users who want Office functionality to make use of Office Web Apps. Read >

Nintendo Reports Disastrous Wii U Sales (Statista)

Nintendo’s newer Wii model, the Wii U, had a disappointing start and its sales fell off to just 160,000 units last quarter. Nintendo already competes with gaming console giants like Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s console. But the Wii U’s sales drop-off is also further evidence of the rise of mobile gaming and how consumer gaming habits are shifting away from the TV and to mobile devices. Entertainment consoles like Wii U compete indirectly with TV-streaming set top boxes like Apple TV, Roku, and Google’s new Chromecast dongle. Read >

Apple Opens iMessage Spam Reporting Tool (9 to 5 Mac)

Apple is releasing a tool ahead of its iOS 7 update that will allow users to block unwanted iMessages, or spam, coming through over-the-top mobile messaging services. Read >

Top Google Exec emphasises Google’s New Direction (Quartz)

Sundar Panchai, head of Android and Chrome at Google, claimed, “Our goal is to put computing everywhere.” It’s a bit of a shift from the company’s official mission statement. Google is trying to move beyond the Web and is fully aware of the importance of pumping out computing hardware, and how devices are an essential element in data collection. Read >

Google Now Tests Hyperlocal neighbourhood News (The Verge)

Google’s personal assistant software is running tests that will pump “hyperlocal” news to users. The local news feeds will be tailored based on the user’s current location, interests, and the time of day. Read >

