Yelp's Groupon Clone Is Live In San Diego

Late last month, Yelp quietly revealed that it was experimenting with a Groupon-like daily deal service. Yelp just announced that its first deal, in San Diego, is live.



Yelp is a natural fit to become a big player in daily deals, given its reach, its position as an authority on restaurants, and its existing sales force with local merchants.

The announcement says that daily deals will be rolling out in San Francisco, New York, and elsewhere “soon,” but doesn’t offer any more detail than that.

The inaugural deal is for 5 yoga lessons for $30; Yelp has sold seven of them since we started writing this post.

