Inside The Cool New Manhattan Office Of Soon-To-IPO Yelp

Alyson Shontell, Zachary Lichaa
Last week, rumours were flying that Yelp was preparing to go public.We decided to check out its New York office and poke around.

While we were there, Senior PR Manager Chantelle Karl told us the IPO news was just a rumour. We weren’t sure we believed her, but the 60-person office was still pretty neat.

Yelp moved into the office in September, but it looks like it has been there for years.

The west coast review site was founded in 2004 by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russel Simmons. The two met at an incubator started by Max Levchin during a summer internship.  Since then, Yelp has grown into one of the most valuable tech startups in the world.

Yelp is located on 5th Avenue between 15th and 16th Streets. Apple is also in the building.

It's up there on the 4th floor.

When you get off the elevator you're surrounded by awesome wallpaper.

The wall is covered with some of Yelp's favourite reviews and press clippings. This one is a Business Insider headline.

In case you don't know where you are, Yelp reminds you with a funky neon sign.

Senior PR Manager Chantelle Karl and Kayti Sullivan, Director of East Coast Sales, give us a tour.

Yelp stocks its fridge with Fresh Direct prepared meals. But that's not even close to the coolest thing in the kitchen...

Meet Kegmate! During a company hackathon, the iPad was programmed to dispense beer for company happy hours. It also provides virtual happy hours between different offices using the iPad's camera.

No, these aren't energy drinks. The kitchen is full of Wine To Go-Go. College kids would love working for Yelp.

Pandora is on overhead and this monitor controls the employee-requested playlist. Playstation 3 is hooked up too.

An intern made Yelp a book of all its press accolades. Here's one from Business Insider.

Yelp loves comics. As such, Captain America graces the office walls.

Yelp's real time map shows where people are writing reviews, conducting mobile searches, and checking in all over the nation.

Regional sales team leader Deena marks her territory on a white board in the centre of the office.

Here is where the national sales team sits. Luke Doherty is the Giants fan. Head of East Coast National Sales, Preston Junger, in the far right corner with Keri Schundler -- one of Yelp's first New York employees.

Account Executive Jordan Gutman is rocking a red Yelp track jacket. He sits across from one of Yelp's longest New York employees, Senior Sales Manager Paul Cebulak.

Office Manager Don Bromm is an office favourite. He orders ice cream sandwiches for everyone.

We catch account executive Kyle Killion hard at work.

Account executive Nancy Wasilewski is this month's top salesperson with a giant trophy to prove it.

Account Executive Sasha Chudnovsky is rumoured to be the best multi-tasker in the office. She's showing off the skills here.

These are pictures of Dave Mackay. Dave left the New York office to work in London but his coworkers can't seem to let him go. He has since cut his hair.

Every now and then some privacy is needed to make a call. Yelp employees have space to do just that.

They can do so in one of the conference rooms named after legendary video games, like Zelda.

Privacy is better with comfort. Welcome to the Techmo Bowl conference room!

We leave the Yelpers to work in peace and snap one last shot on our way out.

