Inside The Cool New Manhattan Office Of Soon-To-IPO Yelp

Last week, rumours were flying that Yelp was preparing to go public.We decided to check out its New York office and poke around.
While we were there, Senior PR Manager Chantelle Karl told us the IPO news was just a rumour. We weren’t sure we believed her, but the 60-person office was still pretty neat.
Yelp moved into the office in September, but it looks like it has been there for years.
The west coast review site was founded in 2004 by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russel Simmons. The two met at an incubator started by Max Levchin during a summer internship. Since then, Yelp has grown into one of the most valuable tech startups in the world.
The wall is covered with some of Yelp's favourite reviews and press clippings. This one is a Business Insider headline.
Yelp stocks its fridge with Fresh Direct prepared meals. But that's not even close to the coolest thing in the kitchen...
Meet Kegmate! During a company hackathon, the iPad was programmed to dispense beer for company happy hours. It also provides virtual happy hours between different offices using the iPad's camera.
No, these aren't energy drinks. The kitchen is full of Wine To Go-Go. College kids would love working for Yelp.
Pandora is on overhead and this monitor controls the employee-requested playlist. Playstation 3 is hooked up too.
Yelp's real time map shows where people are writing reviews, conducting mobile searches, and checking in all over the nation.
Here is where the national sales team sits. Luke Doherty is the Giants fan. Head of East Coast National Sales, Preston Junger, in the far right corner with Keri Schundler -- one of Yelp's first New York employees.
Account Executive Jordan Gutman is rocking a red Yelp track jacket. He sits across from one of Yelp's longest New York employees, Senior Sales Manager Paul Cebulak.
Account Executive Sasha Chudnovsky is rumoured to be the best multi-tasker in the office. She's showing off the skills here.
These are pictures of Dave Mackay. Dave left the New York office to work in London but his coworkers can't seem to let him go. He has since cut his hair.
Every now and then some privacy is needed to make a call. Yelp employees have space to do just that.
