Inside The Cool New Manhattan Office Of Soon-To-IPO Yelp

Senior PR Manager Chantelle Karl and Kayti Sullivan, Director of East Coast Sales

Last week, rumours were flying that Yelp was preparing to go public.We decided to check out its New York office and poke around.



While we were there, Senior PR Manager Chantelle Karl told us the IPO news was just a rumour. We weren’t sure we believed her, but the 60-person office was still pretty neat.

Yelp moved into the office in September, but it looks like it has been there for years.

The west coast review site was founded in 2004 by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russel Simmons. The two met at an incubator started by Max Levchin during a summer internship. Since then, Yelp has grown into one of the most valuable tech startups in the world.

