Yelp Reviewers Say These Are The 100 Best Restaurants In America

Yelp has just released a list of this year’s top-rated restaurant in America, as chosen by its users.

The team at Yelp said they used a technique based on the Wilson Score to compile this year’s ranking, taking into account both the restaurant’s star rating as well as number of reviews to see which places were really the post popular in the Yelp community.

The number one restaurant in America this year is, surprisingly, a roadside joint in Hawaii named Da Poke Shack, which has a solid 5 stars with 614 reviews. The tiny establishment only has two tables inside, but it’s the fresh seafood that customers on Yelp rave about.

Rounding out the top 5 were Caribbean restaurant Paseo in Seattle, Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue in Kansas City, vegan food truck The Cinnamon Snail in New York City, and Porto’s Bakery in Burbank, CA.

Here’s the full list of restaurants below. It’s an interesting mix of high- and low-end:

1. Da Poke Shack, Kailua-Kona, HI

2. Paseo, Seattle, WA

3. Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue, Kansas City, KS

4. The Cinnamon Snail, New York, NY

5. Porto’s Bakery, Burbank, CA

6. Dametra Cafe, Carmel by the Sea, CA

7. Alinea, Chicago, IL

8. Franklin Barbecue, Austin, TX

9. Gary Danko, San Francisco, CA

10. Joe’s Falafel, Los Angeles, CA

11. Sushi Izakaya Gaku, Honolulu, HI

12. Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs, Denver, CO

13. Oscar’s Mexican Seafood, San Diego, CA

14. Coop’s West Texas Barbecue, Lemon Grove, CA

15. Tacos El Gordo, Chula Vista, CA

16. Cheese Board Pizza, Berkeley, CA

17. Ricky’s Fish Tacos, Los Angeles, CA

18. Ono Seafood, Honolulu, HI

19. Bogart’s Smoke House, Saint Louis, MO

20. Bakery Nouveau, Seattle, WA

21. Baguette Cafe, Las Vegas, NV

22. Eleven Madison Park, New York, NY

23. T-Deli, San Diego, CA

24. Built to Grill, Portland, OR

25. Alforon, San Diego, CA

26. Daniel, New York, NY

27. Hot Doug’s, Chicago, IL

28. Sal, Kris, & Charlie’s Deli, Astoria, NY

29. Blues City Deli, Saint Louis, MO

30. The Kitchen Restaurant, Sacramento, CA

31. Cream Pan, Tustin, CA

32. Dave’s Fresh Pasta, Somerville, MA

33. Café Besalu, Seattle, WA

34. The French Laundry, Yountville, CA

35. Turf N’ Surf Po Boy, Austin, TX

36. Café Rolle, Sacramento, CA

37. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, Downers Grove, IL

38. Yoshino Japanese Deli, Carlsbad, CA

39. Opal Thai Food, Haleiwa, HI

40. Lou’s Cafe, San Francisco, CA

41. Marukame Udon, Honolulu, HI

42. Monell’s Dining & Catering, Nashville, TN

43. Roxie Food Center, San Francisco, CA

44. Graham Avenue Meats And Deli, Brooklyn, NY

45. Le Bernardin, New York, NY

46. El Chato Taco Truck, Los Angeles, CA

47. Mr. Gyros, Seattle, WA

48. The Waffle Window, Portland, OR

49. Per Se, New York, NY

50. Geste Shrimp Truck, Kahului, HI

51. Frostbites Crepes & Frozen Delights, Cypress, CA

52. Sushi Ota, San Diego, CA

53. Arizmendi Bakery, San Francisco, CA

54. Sweet Potato Stall, Santa Clara, CA

55. Gramercy Tavern, New York, NY

56. Peter’s Kettle Corn, Oakland, CA

57. Johnny Pacific, Winnetka, CA

58. El Chilango, Arlington, VA

59. Ike’s Place, San Francisco, CA

60. Fishermen’s Grill, Portland, ME

61. Sabroso! Mexican Grill, Garden Grove, CA

62. District Wine, Long Beach, CA

63. Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, Houston, TX

64. Bludso’s BBQ, Compton, CA

65. Tiki Juice Bar, Anaheim, CA

66. Wally’s Cafe, Emeryville, CA

67. Vinh Loi Tofu, Reseda, CA

68. Mama D’s Italian Kitchen, Newport Beach, CA

69. Los Andes Restaurant, Providence, RI

70. Little Luca Sandwich Shop & Deli, South San Francisco, CA

71. Pho 95, Denver, CO

72. Garbo’s Grill, Key West, FL

73. Ono Tacos, Lahaina, HI

74. Mattern Sausage & Deli, Orange, CA

75. The Market Grill, Monrovia, CA

76. Urasawa, Beverly Hills, CA

77. Dat Cajun Guy, Haleiwa, HI

78. Los Agaves, Santa Barbara, CA

79. Outlaws Cafe, Van Nuys, CA

80. Gus’s World Famous Hot & Spicy Chicken, Memphis, TN

81. Short Leash Dogs Food Truck, Phoenix, AZ

82. Pono Market, Kapaa, HI

83. Wafels & Dinges, New York, NY

84. Bell Street Farm, Los Alamos, CA

85. Uchiko, Austin, TX

86. Little Deli & Pizzeria, Austin, TX

87. Kokkari Estiatorio, San Francisco, CA

88. Kang Hodong Baekjeong, Los Angeles, CA

89. Komi, Washington, DC

90. Stuff I Eat, Inglewood, CA

91. Taste of Ethiopia, Pflugerville, TX

92. Hy Mart Sandwiches, North Hollywood, CA

93. The Codmother Fish and Chips, San Francisco, CA

94. Mastro’s Steakhouse, Beverly Hills, CA

95. Sushi Sasabune, Honolulu, HI

96. Bern’s Steak House, Tampa, FL

97. Postino Arcadia, Phoenix, AZ

98. Pappy’s Smokehouse, Saint Louis, MO

99. Uchi, Austin, TX

100. Zia Gourmet Pizza, San Diego, CA

