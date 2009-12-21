Yelp Turns Down The $500 Million Google Deal

Yelp is rejecting Google’s $500 million plus offer for the company, Michael Arrington at TechCrunch reports.



According to Arrington, the deal was just about done, but something happened that made Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman change his mind.

He told Google (GOOG) the deal was off over the weekend.

There are no details for now on what might have changed his mind.

Maybe Microsoft or Yahoo offered a better deal. Maybe Yelp decided it was worth more. Or maybe it just decided it was better off on its own.

