Yelp Takes Its Place As An Essential Part Of The Local Purchase Cycle

Yelp, the local directory and reviews service, is having a significant impact on whether a consumer visits or buys from a business, according to Nielsen research published July 1.



Yelp users are not simply browsing casually, they are using the service and its social features as part of their purchase cycle: 93% of respondents in Nielsen’s study (1,400 U.S. respondents) said they occasionally, frequently, or always make a purchase from a local business after a Yelp desktop or mobile session.

Interestingly, mobile visitors to Yelp were more likely to follow up with an in-person visit to a local business instead of calling it. That echoes earlier research from Neustar/Localeze, which found that despite all the click-to-call features available on search and directory apps, mobile users are more likely to make in-person visits instead of using their smartphone to call.

Yelp also found that mobile visitors were overall more likely to interact with a local businesses — whether it was to call, visit, or shop — than non-mobile visitors.

This data underscores the ability of local online reviews and listings, especially those designed for consumption on mobile, to drive significant offline consumption.

Download the data and charts in Excel.

Yelp averaged 102 million monthly unique visitors globally during the first quarter of 2013. A full 40% of those visitors came to Yelp via its mobile website or app.

