Yelp Throws A Pretty Wild Holiday(s) Party

Look what we found on Flickr: Photos from Yelp’s holidays party!(Yelp, you’ll recall, is that site that where users review local businesses.)

The photos we found are from Yelp San Diego’s “HolidayS” party — thrown by Yelp for employees and users.

The party, thrown last night, is held during Christmastime, but guests are invited to dress up to celebrate any of the year’s holidays.

That’s why in these photos you will find a half-naked cupid and a lecherous leprechaun to go along with your standard frisky Santa.

Apparently, the party was a smash hit. Reviewing it for Yelp, one user wrote:

I write a bunch of stupid reviews and my reward is one of the most enjoyable parties in recent memory? I definitely didn’t deserve this. You spoil me too much, Danny.

How much did I love the event at West Coast Tavern? Let me count the ways.

ONE — The food. There was so much of it, and it was damn tasty too. Caramel corn, sliders, wings, and itty-bitty pizzas kept coming, and they were oh so delicious.

TWO — The booze. As the evening wore on, I lost count of the number of vodka+crans that I had. These drinks were strong and tasty. The fine folks serving us deserved every cent of their tips.

THREE — The photo booth. I’d like to say that I recall everything that happened here, but some of it is hidden behind a cloud of inebriation-induced stupor. I do remember getting a piggy-back ride from a Mole. Other than that…I got nothin’. ;)

FOUR — The lunch boxes. These tin-can mementos made me feel like a kid again. I clutched mine for dear life. They’ll be more valuable than Beanie Babies someday.

FIVE — The camaraderie (of course). This is what Yelp events are really about. Seeing familiar faces and getting to know some new ones is always a blast. This time around, I even managed to exchange digits with a few of you sexy beasts. Just wait ’til I start bombarding you with inane text messages at all hours of the day and night.

Apparently I loved the event in exactly five ways. What a coincidence — that’s precisely the number of stars that I was going to give. Whodathunkit?

Photos: Yelp.com

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”yes-thats-a-jack-o-latern-handing-out-name-tags-1″

title=”Yes, that’s a jack-o-latern handing out name tags”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cee6000000000010bd68/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-heres-a-cat-2″

title=”And here’s a cat…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16ceef0000000000afc8ec/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”heres-the-dj-3″

title=”Here’s the DJ…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cf2e0000000000d40413/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hes-wearing-an-ed-hardy-t-shirt-so-you-know-it-was-crazy-4″

title=”…he’s wearing an Ed Hardy t-shirt, so you know it was crazy”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cf000000000000f86b7a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-man-wants-you-to-see-his-chest-5″

title=”This man wants you to see his chest”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cf0900000000000806a8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”here-is-a-clown-or-a-man-in-a-clown-halloween-costume-or-perhaps-hes-both-6″

title=”Here is a clown. Or a man in a clown halloween costume. Or perhaps he’s both.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cf120000000000720078/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”finally-someone-in-a-christmas-costume-7″

title=”Finally, someone in a Christmas costume”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cf1d00000000002c999e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”cupid-is-going-to-shoot-a-thanksgiving-turkey-while-a-st-patricks-day-leprechaun-looks-on-8″

title=”Cupid is going to shoot a Thanksgiving turkey while a St. Patrick’s day leprechaun looks on”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cf900000000000f12471/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”santas-little-helpers-9″

title=”Santa’s little helpers?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cf960000000000d78048/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”theres-an-easter-bunny-celebrating-the-new-year-10″

title=”There’s an Easter bunny celebrating the New Year”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cf9f00000000003021df/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”which-way-to-the-beach-11″

title=”Which way to the beach?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cfae00000000008e0a45/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”they-are-overwhelmed-12″

title=”They are overwhelmed”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cfb6000000000095a4b1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”we-see-july-4-new-years-easter-and-christmas-you-13″

title=”We see July 4, New Year’s, Easter, and Christmas. You?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cfbc00000000004c2af0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”these-tin-can-mementos-made-me-feel-like-a-kid-again-14″

title=””These tin-can mementos made me feel like a kid again.””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cfca0000000000c70316/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”no-photos-please-15″

title=”No photos, please”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cfe100000000008f1aef/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”santa-arrives-16″

title=”Santa arrives…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16cfc400000000009b7c1f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-makes-some-friends-17″

title=”…and makes some friends…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d01500000000004761e6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”some-very-close-friends-18″

title=”…some very close friends…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d0240000000000562049/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”but-everyone-gets-a-turn-19″

title=”…but everyone gets a turn.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d02d0000000000b73a97/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”friends-dont-let-friends-drink-eat-cotton-candy-and-use-their-blackberry-20″

title=”Friends don’t let friends drink, eat cotton candy AND use their BlackBerry”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d03d0000000000a77075/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”that-leprechaun-is-really-pervy-21″

title=”That leprechaun is really pervy…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d04300000000008c935c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”pervy-or-completely-terrifying-22″

title=”…pervy or completely terrifying.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d0750000000000d39b36/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”did-you-sign-the-guest-briefs-23″

title=”Did you sign the guest briefs?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d0500000000000f5702c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yelp-tank-spotted-24″

title=”Yelp tank, spotted!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d05b000000000096c28e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”long-time-rivals-halloween-and-thanksgiving-show-we-can-all-get-along-25″

title=”Long-time rivals Halloween and Thanksgiving show we can all get along”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d06200000000006b6bcb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”maybe-this-photo-wasnt-supposed-to-reach-the-internet-26″

title=”Maybe this photo wasn’t supposed to reach the Internet?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d08a0000000000894e61/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-one-definitely-shouldnt-have-27″

title=”This one definitely shouldn’t have”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d09700000000001f335b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-party-arrives-28″

title=”The party arrives!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d0a20000000000846463/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”heyyyyyyy-29″

title=”Heyyyyyyy!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b16d0b800000000000bf71c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”send-us-your-companys-christmas-party-pics-30″

title=”Send us your company’s Christmas party pics!”

content=”Send the Flickr link to [email protected]

Thanks!”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/34b9b914ea65ea47b9f14100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

