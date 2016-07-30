Yelp searches during the RNC and DNC reveal some odd party predilections

INSIDER We can all agree on ice cream.

Republicans and Democrats are at odds about a lot of things, but Yelp data obtained by The Washington Post reveal another layer to those differences.

As The Democratic and Republican National Conventions have descended upon Philadelphia and Cleveland respectively, so have masses of politicians, journalists, protesters and supporters.

Yelp put together a list of what convention-goers in each city searched for the most, specifically looking into the increases in the number of searches for certain categories between the week of the convention and the week prior.

What these guys do in their off hours — and how it varies by party — is pretty funny.

Some takeaways:

Ironically, searches for gay bars increased by 45% during the RNC.

Not ironically, searches for guns and ammo went up by 79%.

Republicans seem to dig Hawaiian food: search for the obscure cuisine shot up a whopping 623%.

Besides Hawaiian food, RNC-goers primarily searched for hot dogs, Greek food, pizza, burgers, and ice cream.

Oddly, the Grand Old Party also increased comic book searches by 53%.

Those in town for the DNC were definitely down for some drinking, as searches for distilleries skyrocketed by 74%.

Dems have more fun: searches for “adult entertainment,” karaoke, Go Karts, and tattoos all spiked.

Weirdly, so did Philadelphia’s searches for cosmetic surgeons.

DNC visitors also searched for vegan food and kosher food, demonstrating a proclivity for dietary restrictions, as well as Mongolian barbecue and bagels.

