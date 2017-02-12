This elevated park is one of Yelp's top recommendations for NYC tourists

Manhattan’s High Line park is officially a “must-see” attraction for those visiting the Big Apple, according to Yelp.

The elevated railway was active until 1980, then converted into a park in 2009. Now tourists and locals alike can enjoy views of the Hudson River as they walk along 30 blocks above the neighbourhood of Chelsea.

Today, with over 1800 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars the High Line sits at the very top of Yelp’s “local flavour” category. This section is where curious sightseers can find “the wackier listings that make any city unique.”

But “wacky” doesn’t even begin to cover the elaborate park design, nor does it convey how special this modern addition is to New York City.

We gave readers a look inside the park back in 2013, but scroll down to take an updated tour of the beloved High Line.

