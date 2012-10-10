Horrible Yelp Reviews Of New York's Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Photo: Corton
Not even the best restaurants in NYC are immune to a scathing Yelp review.The 2013 listing of Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City was recently announced, and perhaps unsurprisingly, even these top restaurants have a few negative critiques under their belts. Complaints range from the quality of the food, to the outrageous tab, to slow and insulting service.
Even though all of these Michelin 2- and 3-star joints have a majority of stellar reviews, we did some digging for the real antagonistic gems.
It’s always more fun to read the negative feedback.
Rating: 1/5
S.S.: 'We had been waiting for five months to go here and were crazy excited. A number of the canapes were quite good--but after we finished our canapes the chef asked to speak with my friend in order to tell her that we were being too loud--we have fun and laugh and have a good time--he suggested for a good time we should try a bar! This made us so uncomfortable--I love food and well prepared food more than anything it is my religion I worship food--and I could not enjoy anything after this. We stayed for uncomfortable mains with the chef always avoiding our glance and then left after dessert. Incredibly, the chef chased us down the street to expound on our 'rudeness' and tell us how the place was not in fact a restaurant? We would never have returned (honestly on the weakness of the mains--despite the social shaming I really liked a number of the canapes, but nothing interested me with the mains) but he told us not to come back and crazily continued to denigrate our manners as customers (at his non-restaurant restaurant)! Listen go to momofuku ko--go to jean georges--go to 11 madison--there are so many options with ethereal food where they treat you lovingly and encourage you to have a good time.'
Rating: 2/5
Jaimee A.: 'I am surprised at all the good reviews. I don't know anyone who had a good meal here. The restaurant is ornate and stuffy. Kind of looks like a Harem. The food is all show no go and I have eaten at some of the best places in the world.
As far as Daniel, Don't believe the hype!!!'
Rating: 2/5
Daniel S.: 'I was expecting a sublime experience with the finest quality of restaurant food in NYC, after reading Bruni's glowing review a while back in the Times. I went with my father, a lifelong cook with a great sense of taste. We both had identical reactions--surprised and disappointed by the lack of flavour. Everything else was terrific--the place, the staff, the feeling of being cared for generously--but real flavour was missing amid all the visual presentations. Even the little butters, cow and goat, were bland. The venison, the crab cake, even the amuse bouche left me scratching my head. Maybe it was an off night in the kitchen? Hard to believe with such a well-oiled machine. All I can say is that I wish I had stayed home and cooked a little plain pasta or thrown some chicken in the oven instead of all that rich (and expensive) colourful little food.'
Rating: 1/5
Jaz V.: 'I am very disappointed with my dining experience at Jean Georges. I had high expectations for the food and service from a restaurant that boasts three stars from Michelin. We had the lunch tasting menu for $128/person. The food presentation on the plate was mesmerizing but it failed to deliver on the taste. All the food that came out was super salty and nothing short of a disappointment. Our server Avery was not very friendly and was rushing our dining experience. He wanted to clear our plates to make way for the next course when we we're not even done yet. Overall, I will never go back to this restaurant. Le Bernardin's food was better and their customer service is incomparable to the so-called 'service' that Jean Georges provided to us.'
Rating: 1/5
Angel N.: 'I was so excited as I've heard many great things about Le Bernardin. Had the caviar, their 'famous' fish (can't even remember what it was... black bass or something? cod?), some pasta, and desserts. The lowest point of dinner was when that fish came out. We tasted it and were.... shocked. I've had much better fish at a hole in the wall Chinese restaurant (which is what this looks like, but very tasteless). Everything else was mediocre, and the restaurant wasn't impressive or beautiful by any means... Sorry!! Our Riesling was great though…'
Rating: 2/5
Pinky T.: 'I'll probably get flamed for a 2 star rating, but I have to say it's 100% not worth the hype, and it's entirely too overpriced in every respect.
Our total--with tip and alcohol included--was in the mid 4 figures. With that kind of price tag, I definitely expected a lot more. The food was good, but nothing really blew my mind. I know it's all about the experience and eating food created by the legendary Chef Masa, but I was honestly disappointed.
The staff was sort of cold and unfriendly. Our waiter knew his stuff, but his demeanor was really off-putting. I wasn't looking for a Friday's style waiter at a restaurant of this calibre, but he made me feel pretty uncomfortable.
I--and my three guests--ended up leaving still hungry.
All of this said, the quality of the food was fine. The toro tatake with caviar was fantastic, the Fugu was interesting, and those are honestly the only two courses I can remember standing out from things I've tasted in my lifetime.
I'd much prefer dining at Okada (LV) or any Nobu before I went back to Masa. It was an enjoyable experience, but definitely not worth the hype.'
Rating: 1/5
Niya T.: 'I don't understand the hype of the place. I applaud the gallant attempt of celebrating each ingredient's individualism and the impeccable presentation. But execution is just part of the dining experience, a small part really. We are not there to admire the techniques; we are there to experience the pleasure of food and the harmonious marriage of the flavours. At a Michelin three star restaurant, perfect techniques are to be expected. Fine food is a sensual experience; it is a conversation with the brilliance of the chef's mind; it should move you; and at per se, it did not (at least not me).
Every course on the the tasting menu was underwhelming to the point of disappointing. The salmon cone was passable--it is really just a Salmon tartar of some sort. I had much better tartar at Inagiku (before it was closed) at Waldorf-Astoria. The bread is hard and cold and I was afraid I need to consult my dentist if I had one more. I picked Stilton cheese off the tasting menu and they brought me Ricotto cheese--how is this infantile mistake even possible is beyond my grasp. The only plus point is that if you get the window seat, you can have a good view of central park, although that did not wow me, I have better views in my office or apartment. If you really want views, go to the Rainbow Room. I do like the fact that they bring the little stool for me to put my purse on. The place was not full on a Friday night but they have ridiculous cancellation policy. The service was good but not seamless. On our way out, the hostess was asking us whether we need a menu--we were so confused with the question (not because of the two bottles of wine we consumed)--I still don't know why: it could be that she mistook us for some other customers (not that this line of speculation makes any logical sense). I wonder how much longer tough New Yorkers will cut slack for this place.
The bottom line: we (my boyfriend and I) came out of Eleven Madison and were perfectly content, thinking the meal was well worth every penny of the $600 we spent there and could not wait to go back; when we came out of Per Se, I felt completely ripped off by the $900 bill. I kept on thinking to myself: we could have had a much better time at Les Halles or Artisanal right in our neighbourhood.'
Rating: 2/5
Ilana S.: 'I wanted to like it...I really did. I was excited for another chef's table experience but the food was not up to par. It was whimsical dining, and entertaining to try to figure out what you were eating, and service was amazing, but if you want food you think back on and salivate, this is not the joint. I was surprised because of the NYT review, but Chef's Table was so much more amazing.'
Rating: 1/5
Paul W.: 'If you are rushing to over pay for a bad restaurant experience than hurry up and get to Corton before it inevitably closes. You probably don't need to read any further when I say the food was bad, but I do want to mention that our waitress was unpleasant, the overall service was slow, and I had to request that the staff clean off a dirty table next to ours once that party left. I felt like it was late night in a diner. For these type of prices both food and service should be first class, instead this restaurant was a huge disappointment.'
Rating: 1/5
Ofer B.: 'With the exception of the Fois Gras appetizer, and extensive wine list (had a great Borolo), not worth the money, and not up to par with other similar restaurants.
If I was a Michelin critic, I would strip them of their stars.
That said, the room is beautiful, and the service attentive. We had a 9:30 reservation and it seems that at that hour you no longer have the option of the tasting menus, just the 3 course prefix, perhaps that would have changed our view of the place, but we will never know, as I will never go there again.
I revised the review down to one star, as in hind sight, I was much too forgiving... and to be honest, it irks me that they still have an overall of 4 stars, so anything I can do to rectify that situation is for a good cause.'
Rating: 1/5
Jonathan C.: 'Almost ruined a day of celebration. I was there with a party of 6 for a late dinner on a Tuesday night and were kept waiting despite having made reservations.
The food. Oh, the food. We all had the prix-fixe tasting menu and somehow, each successive course sunk this place deeper and deeper into one-star oblivion for all of us. We went 6 months ago so my memory is a little fuzzy but I remember there was a tiny amuse-bouche shot of onion soup to start that was pretty good (not on the menu). Then there was a strawberry gazpacho that most of us didn't care to finish. Then a salad of tomatoes and beets with goat cheese and some sweet crispy wafers. Completely forgettable. Then some overcooked, chewy scallops on a bed of over salted pureed potatoes. And THEN the worst. Overcooked, chewy steak with a dollop of what tasted/felt like thawed frozen spinach and a weird, cold, hard rectangular stick of polenta. I'm feeling disgusted again just looking through my pictures and thinking about the bill we had to pay for this experience.'
Rating: 1/5
Dan C.: 'I'm not going to go into specific details, but I will say that this is one of the worst eating experiences I've had in years and I will not return.
I have eaten at Michelin rated restaurants around the world and I am not new to fine-dining by any means. The service here was lacking, the food was no where near its 2 star quality and the atmosphere was slightly cold.
There are way too many restaurants in Manhattan that can offer better food and better service for the same price or less to warrant coming here and dropping a wallet on sub-par.
I'll chalk this up for the restaurant having a terrible night, but do your research and find another place to eat. If you really want to eat Michael White you are probably better off going to Nicoletta considering the reviews.'
Rating: 2/5
Monica S.: 'I found the broth to my noodle soup to be very salty and overpowering. I love Korean food, so I expected something very different--more authentic somehow? Instead, I found the noodles to be gluey and the broth too strong. Also, the seating in this tiny restaurant is so uncomfortable and crowded. I felt like I was practically sitting in my neighbour's lap! I definitely think this was an interesting experience, but if you are looking for a cheaper, tastier version of Korean noodle soup, go to K-town!'
Rating: 2/5
Jon B.: 'If you're incredibly wealthy and not hungry, this is the place for you. Tiny and insanely expensive delicious dishes. The food is good, but this city has lots of great Japanese restaurants where you can actually fill up for under $100/person. We paid over $400 for party of 4 and left starving. Definitely a big disappointment and we will not return.'
