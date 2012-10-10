Horrible Yelp Reviews Of New York's Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Rating: 1/5

Niya T.: 'I don't understand the hype of the place. I applaud the gallant attempt of celebrating each ingredient's individualism and the impeccable presentation. But execution is just part of the dining experience, a small part really. We are not there to admire the techniques; we are there to experience the pleasure of food and the harmonious marriage of the flavours. At a Michelin three star restaurant, perfect techniques are to be expected. Fine food is a sensual experience; it is a conversation with the brilliance of the chef's mind; it should move you; and at per se, it did not (at least not me).

Every course on the the tasting menu was underwhelming to the point of disappointing. The salmon cone was passable--it is really just a Salmon tartar of some sort. I had much better tartar at Inagiku (before it was closed) at Waldorf-Astoria. The bread is hard and cold and I was afraid I need to consult my dentist if I had one more. I picked Stilton cheese off the tasting menu and they brought me Ricotto cheese--how is this infantile mistake even possible is beyond my grasp. The only plus point is that if you get the window seat, you can have a good view of central park, although that did not wow me, I have better views in my office or apartment. If you really want views, go to the Rainbow Room. I do like the fact that they bring the little stool for me to put my purse on. The place was not full on a Friday night but they have ridiculous cancellation policy. The service was good but not seamless. On our way out, the hostess was asking us whether we need a menu--we were so confused with the question (not because of the two bottles of wine we consumed)--I still don't know why: it could be that she mistook us for some other customers (not that this line of speculation makes any logical sense). I wonder how much longer tough New Yorkers will cut slack for this place.

The bottom line: we (my boyfriend and I) came out of Eleven Madison and were perfectly content, thinking the meal was well worth every penny of the $600 we spent there and could not wait to go back; when we came out of Per Se, I felt completely ripped off by the $900 bill. I kept on thinking to myself: we could have had a much better time at Les Halles or Artisanal right in our neighbourhood.'

Source: Yelp