Yelp Raising More Money, Opening NY Office

Web dining/nightlife/shopping review startup Yelp, one of the Valley’s darlings of the last few years (and one of the few useful mobile Web sites) is raising more money and is opening a New York office.



Yelp “will soon announce” a new $15 million round led by DAG Ventures, giving the company a valuation around $200 million, TechCrunch reports. Yelp will use the money to open a New York office, expand to other regions, and grow their sales team. The company has raised about $31 million, TechCrunch says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.