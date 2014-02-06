Yelp Q4 Earnings Deliver A Beat On Revenues And A Hit On Earnings Per Share

Yelp just announced its Q4 earnings and the company beat on revenues and hit on earnings per share.
Here’s what the company delivered:
- Revenues: $70.7 million
- Earnings per share: -$0.03
Here’s what analysts had predicted:
- Revenues: $US67.27 million
- Earnings per share: -$0.03
Despite those solid numbers, stocks are slightly down.
Yelp’s average monthly unique visitors grew by 39% from 86 million Q4 2012 to 120 million Q4 in 2013. Year over year, its number of cumulative reviews grew by 47%, from 36 million to 53 million, and its number of active local business accounts grew 69% from 40,000 to 67,000. Yelp sees a full year revenue of between $US353 and $US358 million.
Yelp also saw a big increase in unique visitors from mobile from 33 million to 53 million year over year (the company is steadily becoming more mobile-focused).
Here’s a chart that shows Yelp’s revenue growth:
Here’s a chart that shows the company’s mobile growth:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.