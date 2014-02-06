Yelp Q4 Earnings Deliver A Beat On Revenues And A Hit On Earnings Per Share

Yelp just announced its Q4 earnings and the company beat on revenues and hit on earnings per share.

Here’s what the company delivered:

Revenues : $70.7 million

: $70.7 million Earnings per share: -$0.03

Here’s what analysts had predicted:

Revenues : $US67.27 million

: $US67.27 million Earnings per share: -$0.03

Despite those solid numbers, stocks are slightly down.

Yelp’s average monthly unique visitors grew by 39% from 86 million Q4 2012 to 120 million Q4 in 2013. Year over year, its number of cumulative reviews grew by 47%, from 36 million to 53 million, and its number of active local business accounts grew 69% from 40,000 to 67,000. Yelp sees a full year revenue of between $US353 and $US358 million.

Yelp also saw a big increase in unique visitors from mobile from 33 million to 53 million year over year (the company is steadily becoming more mobile-focused).

Here’s a chart that shows Yelp’s revenue growth:

Here’s a chart that shows the company’s mobile growth:

