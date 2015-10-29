Yelp stock soars after it reports Q3 earnings

Yelp just announced its Q3 earnings, with a beat on the top line and a slight miss on the bottom.

The stock initially soared as much as 12% after-hours.

It’s currently up about about 6%.

Here are the most important numbers:

Net revenue was $US143.6 million (40% year-over-year growth) vs expectations of $US141.42 million

The company had a net loss of $US0.11, versus a loss of $US0.09 expected — its non-GAAP EPS was $US0.03

