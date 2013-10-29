Yelp Earnings: Beat On Revenue, Stock Down After EPS Miss

AP Photo/Kathy WillensYelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman
Yelp’s Q3 earnings have just been announced.
Here’s what was reported:
Revenue: $US61.2 million
Earnings Per Share: -$.04
Here’s what analysts were expecting:
Revenue: $US59.41 million
Earnings Per Share: -$0.01
In the last year, Yelp has seen a dramatic increase in its stock price. Last year at this time Yelp was valued at $US24. Right now, it’s just under $US70.
You can find the full set of earnings numbers on Yelp’s investor relations page.
This graph shows the huge increase over the last year:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.