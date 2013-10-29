Yelp Earnings: Beat On Revenue, Stock Down After EPS Miss

Caroline Moss
Jeremy Stoppelman, YelpAP Photo/Kathy WillensYelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman

Yelp’s Q3 earnings have just been announced.
Here’s what was reported:

Revenue: $US61.2 million

Earnings Per Share: -$.04

Here’s what analysts were expecting:

Revenue: $US59.41 million

Earnings Per Share: -$0.01

In the last year, Yelp has seen a dramatic increase in its stock price. Last year at this time Yelp was valued at $US24. Right now, it’s just under $US70.

You can find the full set of earnings numbers on Yelp’s investor relations page.

This graph shows the huge increase over the last year:

Yelp October 2013Screenshot/Yahoo Finance

