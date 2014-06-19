Yelp's New High-Rise Headquarters Include A Coffee Shop And Old-Fashioned General Store

Yelp recently moved into a brand-new space in downtown San Francisco, and the new digs are a sight to behold.

The review site now occupies the 2nd to 16th floors in a 1920s-era Art Deco high-rise in the city’s Financial District. All together, the company is taking over an incredible 106,000 square feet of space.

There are plenty of quirky elements in Yelp’s new office, including a full-service coffee shop and general store fully stocked with candy. The design itself is beautiful, too, with lots of exposed brick and reclaimed wood.

The space was designed by Studio O+A, who previously completed offices for Facebook, Square, and PayPal.

