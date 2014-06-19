Yelp's New High-Rise Headquarters Include A Coffee Shop And Old-Fashioned General Store

Yelp recently moved into a brand-new space in downtown San Francisco, and the new digs are a sight to behold.
The review site now occupies the 2nd to 16th floors in a 1920s-era Art Deco high-rise in the city’s Financial District. All together, the company is taking over an incredible 106,000 square feet of space.
There are plenty of quirky elements in Yelp’s new office, including a full-service coffee shop and general store fully stocked with candy. The design itself is beautiful, too, with lots of exposed brick and reclaimed wood.
The space was designed by Studio O+A, who previously completed offices for Facebook, Square, and PayPal.
Yelp occupies floors 2 through 16 in a high-rise in downtown San Francisco. The designers placed the reception area on the ninth floor so as to encourage visitors and staff to move through the building. The front desk is bright and inviting.
The designers wanted to make the lobby worth a trip up the elevator, so they rebranded the area as the 'General Store,' complete with a gold-lettered glass wall and lots of company merchandise.
At the opposite end of the reception area, two smaller rooms -- the 'library' and the 'tool shed' -- are quiet spaces for meetings.
The vertically-stacked campus provided a test for the designers. 'As with most multi-story occupancies, the design challenge at Yelp was to facilitate group dynamics so that people interact with each other even though they work on different floors,' Studio O+A said. 'One way is to give each floor a destination that will appeal to all the floors.' On the fifth floor, a break room with wooden stadium-style seating gives employees a place to relax.
You can find common spaces on every floor, which the designers hoped would avoid isolating employees on certain stories. 'Each floor's common areas thus become common to the company at large and not just to those whose workstations occupy that level,' Studio O+A said.
These pods are semi-private and can be set up for meetings or even a game of chess, if that suits your fancy.
In an effort to combine old and new, many of the office's materials, including the doors and frosted glass panels, were reclaimed from the building's original occupants.
On the 8th floor, a coffee shop makes for an awesome hangout spot. Baristas from local coffee companies like Blue Bottle and Sightglass rotate shifts so that Yelp employees always have access to top-notch coffee.
More surprises are in store on the other side of the wall. You can access this bar service area through a secret door discreetly hidden into the smooth, wooden wall.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.