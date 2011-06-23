Yelp Is Apple's New neighbour In NYC Office Building

Yelp, the SF-based reviews site, is moving into a new office in New York — a 9,500 square-foot space near Manhattan’s Union Square, in the same building as Apple’s new iAd office.



Yelp currently has 48 employees in New York and plans to hire another 30 or so by the end of the year.

We hear Apple is also looking at more space in the building, 100-104 Fifth Avenue.

The office building, built in 1906, is getting $9 million in renovations, according to its website.

