A Comedian Is Writing An Entire Novel In Yelp Reviews

Jill Comoletti

If you’re looking up businesses in the Philadelphia area on Yelp, you might be in for a surprise.

Comedian Gregg Gethard has taken to Yelp with the username Kyle G. and is writing a hilarious novel through Yelp comments on Philadelphia businesses (via Grubstreet). The novel features an actuary named Kyle G. and his divorce from Cynthia, his wife of 14 years. He also writes about his new love interest Tonya M. who was convicted for voter fraud; Cynthia’s love interest, Doug, who is a fitness trainer at LA Fitness; and his two kids, Bradley and Bryan (B’n’B).

His comments were left on the pages of businesses including AT&T, LA Fitness, Custard and Cakes Creamery, and Stanley’s Hardware. He gives each business five stars.

The writer’s reviews incorporate bits of the story as well as commentary on the business, and are hilarious. Take this one, on Cactus Restaurant and Bar: “I had a Bloody Mary and it was too spicy, but to be fair I made it myself at the Bloody Mary bar so it was my fault, like everything has been for 14 years.” Many other Yelp users have rated Gethard’s comments as “Funny,” “Useful,” and “Cool.”

Here are some excerpts from Gethard’s Yelp novel. To read all of his comments, visit his Yelp page.

He got divorced from Cynthia, with much regret and pain.

Screen Shot 2014 08 07 at 10.19.59 AMKarl G./Yelp

He moved to a new apartment and tried to clear his head.

Screen Shot 2014 08 07 at 10.22.13 AMKyle G./Yelp

He reflects a little bit on his marriage while at the Cactus Restaurant & Bar

Screen Shot 2014 08 07 at 10.25.12 AMKyle G./Yelp

And tries to make everything ok with his kids at Han Dynasty.

Screen Shot 2014 08 07 at 10.26.35 AMKyle G./Yelp

He meets a new love interest named Tonya M. on OK Cupid, and they go on a date at Volo Coffeehouse.

Screen Shot 2014 08 07 at 10.29.11 AMKyle G./Yelp

He adopts a cat and names him Dog.

Screen Shot 2014 08 07 at 10.37.54 AMKyle G./Yelp

Kyle and Tonya decide to make it official at Dawson Street Pub.

Screen Shot 2014 08 07 at 10.39.22 AMKyle G./Yelp

And Kyle awkwardly runs into Cynthia’s new love interest, Doug, at LA Fitness.

Screen Shot 2014 08 07 at 10.40.54 AMKyle G./Yelp

