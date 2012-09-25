CHART: Yelp's Mobile Growth Accelerates

Local reviews website Yelp shows local and mobile can be a good formula for growth. Yelp is adding over half a million mobile users every three months.



Yelp reported an average of 7.2 million unique mobile devices had accessed its apps every month in the quarter ended June 30. That is an increase of 14.3% over the previous quarter’s number of 6.3 million devices. More importantly it’s an acceleration of mobile growth. In Q1, the increase had been a more modest 10.5% over Q4 2011.

In July, the company also announced 40% of Yelp searches originated with its mobile apps for iOS, Android, and RIM devices.

So, as Yelp moves to monetise mobile traffic they are working off a respectable and surging base of app users.

As Business Insider reported last month, Q2 numbers released by Yelp were a bright spot in a mostly bleak earnings season for social media and tech companies. Yelp has been on a tear in the stock markets since then and has gained over 30% in the last 30 days.