You Won't Believe How Much Yelp's Top Shareholders Are Worth Now

Yelp just filed for an initial public offering in order to raise up to $100 million.



The review site is seeking a valuation between $1 billion and $2 billion, according to reports by the Wall Street Journal and others.

That’s going to mint some decent fortunes for Yelp’s shareholders. CEO Jeremy Stoppelman and his investors have managed to hold onto the lion’s share of the company’s equity.

Stoppelman and his investors control around 86 per cent of the company, with the next largest shareholder, chief operating officer Geoff Donaker, controlling just 1.6 per cent. Stoppelman himself has a nice 11.1 per cent share of the company.

We’ve calculated each shareholder’s worth based on those valuations.

