You Won't Believe How Much Yelp's Top Shareholders Are Worth Now

Yelp just filed for an initial public offering in order to raise up to $100 million.
The review site is seeking a valuation between $1 billion and $2 billion, according to reports by the Wall Street Journal and others.
That’s going to mint some decent fortunes for Yelp’s shareholders. CEO Jeremy Stoppelman and his investors have managed to hold onto the lion’s share of the company’s equity.
Stoppelman and his investors control around 86 per cent of the company, with the next largest shareholder, chief operating officer Geoff Donaker, controlling just 1.6 per cent. Stoppelman himself has a nice 11.1 per cent share of the company.
We’ve calculated each shareholder’s worth based on those valuations.
Shares owned: 422,660
Percentage: 0.2%
Value: $2 million to $4 million
Shares owned: 600,000
Percentage: .3%
Value: $3 million to $6 million
Shares owned: 919,527
Percentage: 0.4%
Value: $4 million to $8 million
Shares owned: 1,195,226
Percentage: 0.6%
Value: $6 million to $12 million
Shares owned: 1,232,5020
Percentage: 0.6%
Value: $6 million to $12 million
Shares owned: 3,401,097
Percentage: 1.6%
Value: $16 million to $32 million
Shares owned: 23,287,029
Percentage: 11.1%
Value: $111 million to $222 million
Shares owned: 28,576,367
Percentage: 13.8%
Value: $138 million to $276 million
Shares owned: 33,624,340
Percentage: 16.2%
Value: $162 million to $324 million
Shares owned: 46,494,246
Percentage: 22.4%
Value: $224 million to $448 million
Shares owned: 46,656,270
Percentage: 22.5%
Value: $225 million to $450 million
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.