You Won't Believe How Much Yelp's Top Shareholders Are Worth Now

Matt Lynley
Yelp just filed for an initial public offering in order to raise up to $100 million.

The review site is seeking a valuation between $1 billion and $2 billion, according to reports by the Wall Street Journal and others.

That’s going to mint some decent fortunes for Yelp’s shareholders. CEO Jeremy Stoppelman and his investors have managed to hold onto the lion’s share of the company’s equity.

Stoppelman and his investors control around 86 per cent of the company, with the next largest shareholder, chief operating officer Geoff Donaker, controlling just 1.6 per cent. Stoppelman himself has a nice 11.1 per cent share of the company.

We’ve calculated each shareholder’s worth based on those valuations.

Square's chief operating officer Keith Rabois gets up to $4 million

Shares owned: 422,660

Percentage: 0.2%

Value: $2 million to $4 million

Yelp's chief financial officer Rob Krolic snags up to $6 million

Shares owned: 600,000

Percentage: .3%

Value: $3 million to $6 million

Yelp general counsel Laurence Wilson is worth up to $8 million

Shares owned: 919,527

Percentage: 0.4%

Value: $4 million to $8 million

Yelp vice president of sales Jed Nachman is worth up to $12 million

Shares owned: 1,195,226

Percentage: 0.6%

Value: $6 million to $12 million

Former Yelp chief financial officer Vlado Herman is also worth up to $12 million

Shares owned: 1,232,5020

Percentage: 0.6%

Value: $6 million to $12 million

Geoff Donaker, chief operating officer of Yelp, is worth up to $32 million

Shares owned: 3,401,097

Percentage: 1.6%

Value: $16 million to $32 million

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman is worth up to a hearty $222 million

Shares owned: 23,287,029

Percentage: 11.1%

Value: $111 million to $222 million

PayPal co-founder Max Levchin is worth more than Stoppelman at up to $276 million

Shares owned: 28,576,367

Percentage: 13.8%

Value: $138 million to $276 million

Benchmark Capital's stake from a Peter Fenton is worth up to $324 million

Shares owned: 33,624,340

Percentage: 16.2%

Value: $162 million to $324 million

Elevation Partners' investment by Fred Anderson is worth up to $448 million

Shares owned: 46,494,246

Percentage: 22.4%

Value: $224 million to $448 million

Bessemer Venture Partners investment by Jeremy Levine is worth up to $450 million

Shares owned: 46,656,270

Percentage: 22.5%

Value: $225 million to $450 million

That's pretty good, but it doesn't beat Groupon

