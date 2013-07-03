Where The Hipsters Live In 14 Major Cities [MAPS]

Steven Perlberg

It was only a matter of time before Yelp visualized its 39 million reviews into something awesome.

This week they launched the “Yelp Wordmap,” a heatmap showing the density of various words used in Yelp reviews in 14 popular cities.

Now you can find out the best areas in your city for cocktails, PBR, a romantic night out, or bacon.

But the biggest gem in Yelp’s data dump is its hipsterness heatmap.

From Austin to New York to DC to Paris, check out where irony germinates and where mustachioed musicians wander.

Austin

austin yelp hipster

Boston

Boston yelp hipster

Chicago

chicago yelp hipster

London

london yelp hipster

Los Angeles

yelp LA hipster

New York

yelp new york hipster

Paris

paris yelp hipster

Philadelphia

philadelphia yelp hipster

Portland

portland yelp hipster

San Diego

san diego hipster

San Francisco

san francisco hipster yelp

Seattle

seattle yelp hipster

Toronto

toronto yelp hipster

Washington, DC

washington dc yelp hipster

