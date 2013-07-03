Where The Hipsters Live In 14 Major Cities [MAPS]

It was only a matter of time before Yelp visualized its 39 million reviews into something awesome.
This week they launched the “Yelp Wordmap,” a heatmap showing the density of various words used in Yelp reviews in 14 popular cities.
Now you can find out the best areas in your city for cocktails, PBR, a romantic night out, or bacon.
But the biggest gem in Yelp’s data dump is its hipsterness heatmap.
From Austin to New York to DC to Paris, check out where irony germinates and where mustachioed musicians wander.
