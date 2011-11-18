Yelp Just Filed For A $100 Million IPO, Brought In Nearly $60 Million This Year So Far

Photo: Business Insider

It’s here!Review site Yelp just filed to go public and raise up to $100 million.



It just filed its S-1, signaling that it will go public, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here are the most important details:

Revenue: $22 million in Q3 2011, up from $12.6 million in Q3 2010.

Yearly revenue: Yelp brought in $47.7 million in revenue last year. It brought in $58.4 million in the first nine months this year, compared to $32.5 million in the first nine months last year.

Profits: Yelp lost $3.8 million in Q3 2011, up from 2.9 million in Q3 2010.

Yearly profits: Yelp lost $9.6 million last year and lost $7.6 million in the first nine months this year.

Visitors: Yelp had 61 million monthly unique visitors as of the end of its third quarter.

Reviews: Yelp has 22.4 million reviews on the site as of the end of its third quarter.

Advertising: 71 per cent of Yelp’s revenue comes from local advertising, compared to 21 per cent from brand advertising and 8 per cent from “other services.

“Google in particular is the most significant source of traffic to our website accounting for more than half of the visits to our website from Internet searches during the nine months ended September 30, 2011,” the S-1 filing reads.

CEO Jeremy Stoppelman owns 11.1 per cent of Yelp. The company’s investors own 61.1 per cent of the company.

Yelp has $23 million in cash, down from $27 million at the end of 2010.

And here are some interesting tidbits:

42 per cent of Yelp’s customers are between the ages of 18 and 34, and 33 per cent are between the ages of 35 and 59.

45 per cent of Yelp’s customers are college graduates.

Nearly half of all reviews (23 per cent each) are restaurant or store reviews.

PayPal co-founder Max Levchin owns 13.8 per cent of Yelp.

Yelp has spent $4.4 million on infrastructure this year so far, up from $2.9 million in 2010.

Yelp’s business could be adversely affected by “earthquakes, fires, floods and other natural catastrophic events and to interruption by man-made problems such as computer viruses or terrorism.”

Yelp says it does not intend to pay dividends in the future.

Yelp employees outside of Stoppelman only own 14 per cent of the company. Stoppelman, his investors and Levchin own a collective 86 per cent of the company.

Yelp’s employee with the second-highest ownership is chief operating officer Geoff Donaker at 1.6 per cent.

