Yelp Will Generate Over $100 Million In Revenue In 2012 -- Analyst Report

Yelp is worth over $500 million, and is on pace to pull in over $100 million in revenue by 2012, according to a new analyst report from Next Up Research, and published by SharesPost.



The report values the local search and review leader at between $510-$533 million. That’s a little more conservative than our $600 million estimate, but that’s about the only conservative thing about it.

Some highlights:

Yelp should bring in $57 million this year, 90% year-over-year growth from 2009.

Next Up estimates that the local search and review market will continue to grow at a lightening pace from $98 million in 2009 to $459 million in 2015. Yelp’s already dominant market share will increase slightly over the same period.

Yelp is crushing its nearest competitors. Here’s the web traffic comparison via Compete:

Check out the whole report at SharesPost >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.