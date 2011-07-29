Yelp Hires A Public Company CFO, Shoots Down rumours Of A Delayed IPO

Yelp just hired former Move Inc. CFO Rob Krolik to be its own.



Move is listed on NASDAQ, so Krolik fits Yelp’s main requirement: that their new guy know how to lead Yelp through its coming IPO.

“Rob’s demonstrated track record as a successful public company CFO and hands on business experience made him the perfect candidate to step into this important role on our management team,” Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said in a press release.

We’d recently heard from a Silicon Valley gossip that Yelp might have to put off its IPO and seek another round of private investment, but Yelp communications boss Vince Solito quickly shot down the rumour.

“While we are blessed with continual investor interest, we are not out raising another round and we remain on the IPO path we’ve publicly stated.”

“The first step is hiring a new CFO.”

