Yelp Hits A Big Milestone: 100 Million Users In January

In Yelp’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman dropped a lot of numbers on the progress of the local-reviews site. But here’s a big one: Yelp recorded 100 million monthly unique visitors in January.



Yelp still has to show it can be profitable—a hurdle it didn’t clear in the fourth quarter, although its loss narrowed.

Some other numbers Stoppelman and CFO Rob Krolik mentioned:

Reviews grew 45 per cent in 2012

Mobile devices with Yelp app installed grew 60 per cent

26 new Yelp markets

“Claimed” businesses grew to 1 million

Active business accounts grew to 68,000

COO Geoff Donaker said that about half of Yelp’s markets had hit a “tipping point” where they had enough reviews to be “really useful” to consumers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.