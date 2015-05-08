REPORT: Yelp is looking into selling itself

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Yelp is exploring a sale.
Following the news, shares of the company were up as much as 15% and were at one point halted for volatility.
The Journal’s report, which cites people familiar with the matter, said the company could be valued at up to $US3.5 billion in a sale.
The report added, however, that a sale is not imminent and the company could decide against it.
More to come…
