REPORT: Yelp is looking into selling itself

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Yelp is exploring a sale.

Following the news, shares of the company were up as much as 15% and were at one point halted for volatility.

The Journal’s report, which cites people familiar with the matter, said the company could be valued at up to $US3.5 billion in a sale.

The report added, however, that a sale is not imminent and the company could decide against it.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.