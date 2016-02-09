Yelp just released its earnings way ahead of schedule

Yelp just released its fourth-quarter earnings results way ahead of schedule.

The online reviews site for businesses had been scheduled to report after the closing bell on Monday. It is unusual for large companies to release earnings results during the trading session, or ahead of when they had planned.

Yelp posted adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents (12 cents expected), and revenues of $153.7 million, ahead of the estimate for $152.4 million according to Bloomberg.

Yelp also announced that its chief financial officer Rob Krolik will be stepping down “in the coming months.” It will start looking for a new CFO immediately.

The stock fell by as much as 10% during the trading session and shares were halted for volatility. They rebounded after trading resumed.

More to come …

