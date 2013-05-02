Yelp Stock Is Up 6% After Strong Guidance

Yelp’s stock is up in after-hour trading after the company delivered a better-than-expected earnings report.
The two big numbers which seem to be driving the stock are this quarter’s revenue and its guidance for the next quarter.
Here’s a look at the numbers:
- Revenue: $46.1 million versus $44.54 million estimate by analysts.
- EPS: -$0.08 versus -$0.06 estimate by analysts.
- Revenue guidance: $52.5 million – $53.5 million, versus $50.56 million estimated by analysts.
