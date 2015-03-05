The best eats in San Francisco, according to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman

San Francisco has a diverse and exciting dining culture.

When choosing a new restaurant to try out, you might turn to Yelp for a recommendation. And perhaps no one knows the art of writing a restaurant review better than Yelp’s cofounder and CEO, Jeremy Stoppelman.

We’ve highlighted all of the San Francisco restaurants Stoppelman has given five-star reviews since 2012. Consider it a dining guide from the CEO himself.

