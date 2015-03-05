The best eats in San Francisco, according to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman

San Francisco has a diverse and exciting dining culture.
When choosing a new restaurant to try out, you might turn to Yelp for a recommendation. And perhaps no one knows the art of writing a restaurant review better than Yelp’s cofounder and CEO, Jeremy Stoppelman.
We’ve highlighted all of the San Francisco restaurants Stoppelman has given five-star reviews since 2012. Consider it a dining guide from the CEO himself.
'Ever since this delightful French bistro opened I've been smitten. It's so approachable, looking like just another neighbourhood joint that totally underpromises and then overdelivers,' Stoppelman writes in his five-star review.
The lamb chops are a highlight, as is the newly returned foie gras.
At Quince, chef Michael Tusk creates innovative French-Italian dishes with ingredients from local California farms.
'Quince will continue to be one of my go to spots for special occasions or whenever I need an outstanding dining experience,' Stoppelman said. He hosted his birthday party there two years in a row.
This specialty grocer has some amazing pita, olive oil, and spices.
'If you're a fan of middle eastern cuisine, it's worth a pop in,' Stoppelman said in his review.
Ino Sushi is 'a Mum and Pop team serving really excellent omakase,' Stoppelman said. 'A home for the sushi purist, this no frills spot is just about the fish and rice.'
Highlights include a sea urchin and otoro, but don't be surprised when the waiter serves your sushi directly onto the counter.
'This is the best Thai in the area. It's not the typical junky Thai fare,' Stoppelman raved in 2012. 'The quality is significantly better than you're probably used to.'
Chef Pai is known for being a gracious host, and she comes out to greet each guest individually.
Del Popolo serves wood-fired pizza made in a high-tech food truck. Stoppelman wrote his review in 2012, shortly after the truck launched its beta menu.
'Mad props for getting a giant wood burning oven into a food truck,' he wrote. 'Fortunately their margherita was as solid as the shipping container they're cooking in. Very creative use of space and the giant glass panes allow you to peer inside.'
This deli is pricey, but Stoppelman says it's worth it.
'Healthy takeout options for lunch,' Stoppelman wrote in his review. 'I always enjoy their quinoa salad option and I usually pair it with their vegan soup of the day.'
This European-style cafe in Lower Pacific Heights is known for its coffee and pastries, especially the flaky kouign amann.
'It's a delightful little spot with friendly and fast help at the counter,' Stoppelman said. 'I'm not a big sweets person, but I can't resist the occasional buttery croissant and espresso drink.'
This small shop is known for its amazing manju and mochi.
'I've been stalking Benkyodo Co. for literally years. Every time I found myself in the area either they were closed or I was too late and they had sold out of all their goodies,' Stoppelman wrote in 2013. 'Finally last weekend the stars aligned and I was able to try their fresh mochi. The red bean and green tea was probably my favourite 'classic,' but the blueberry was killer.'
1325 Sunnyvale-Saratoga Road, Sunnyvale
This local spot, which serves up delicious falafel, pita, and homemade tahini sauce, is one of Stoppelman's favourites in Silicon Valley.
'Popular spot with the Israeli community and they obviously know their stuff,' he wrote in his Yelp review. The funny and charismatic owner makes sure you get the real deal and his passion comes through... people were lined up at 2 in the afternoon!'
Stoppelman said this bike shop has some surprisingly good coffee. He gave it a four-star review.
'I always enjoy basking in the sun here (assuming it's out) while slurping down a macchiatto or two,' he said. 'Plenty of bike parking too (duh!).
Stoppelman raves about the authentic Peking duck served at Hakkasan. It definitely isn't cheap, though -- the duck dish costs a steep $US88.
'Though the loud music and expense account clientele mean this place won't be for everyone, the food is tasty, beautifully presented, and service is grand,' he said.
