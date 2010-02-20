Yelp CEO Doesn't See An IPO Anytime Soon

After Yelp shunned hundreds of millions of dollars from Microsoft and Google, we heard from a source that Yelp’s investors were pushing the company to hold out and eventually IPO.



Well, we hope Yelp’s investors are patient.

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman just told the Journal that an IPO isn’t coming for a few years:

Jeremy Stoppelman, the co-founder and chief executive of the user-generated reviews site, said Thursday that it is unlikely to issue an initial public offering for “several years.”

Yelp “will definitely not go public this year,” he said. “2011, who knows? But why rush out the door if I can avoid it?”

See Also: 15 Hot Companies Ready For An IPO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.