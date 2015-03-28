Yelp CEO bashes Indiana's new 'anti-gay' law

AP Images Yelp CEO and co-founder Jeremy Stoppelman

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman isn’t happy. Hepenned an open letter on Thursdaybashing Indiana’s newreligious freedom bill, railing against “laws that would allow for business to discriminate against consumers based on certain traits including sexual orientation.”

He further said:

“[It] is unconscionable to imagine that Yelp would create, maintain, or expand a significant business presence in any state that encouraged discrimination by businesses against our employees, or consumers at large.”

He also hinted that Yelp would boycott any other states that considered passing similar laws, naming Arkansas as a state they were keeping tabs on.

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.