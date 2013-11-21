This Map Shows Which States Prefer Blood Marys And Which Ones Like Mimosas

With its great trove of information, Yelp has decided to settle the longstanding brunch argument: Mimosa or Bloody Mary?
Yelp also ranked America’s top 5 brunch cities “based on total number of highly-rated brunch spots, the proportion of total restaurants that serve brunch and percentage of brunch restaurants that are rated 4 stars or higher.”
The winner? Chicago.
Check out this graphic, courtesy of the Yelp blog.
