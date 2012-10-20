Yelp Chief And Foursquare Money Man Dish On Local Commerce At IGNITION

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppleman

The explosive growth of smartphones and tablets has entrepreneurs salivating at the massive business opportunity.There’s even a trendy acronym: “SoLoMoCo,” or social-local-mobile-commerce.



But remember Webvan? Founded in the frothy dot-com 1.0 era, the e-commerce local grocery service lost about a billion dollars by the time it filed for bankruptcy in 2001.

Find out what's different in 2012 and where the money is in local and mobile commerce from Yelp and Foursquare at IGNITION: Future of Digital, Business Insider's conference on emerging digital business models.

The third-annual IGNITION, on Nov 27-28 to in New York, will host Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman in a special fireside chat. Yelp has dominated local reviews in two tech-heavy markets, San Francisco and New York, first on the desktop and now increasingly with its mobile product.

How are consumers using mobile? What's Stoppelman's view on the future of local commerce?

Foursquare CRO Steve Rosenblatt came to the check-in service in summer from Apple’s iAd program and before that Quattro, which the Cupertino giant gobbled in 2010. He’s charged with figuring out how to best partner with local merchants and otherwise generate revenue.

Which deals and ad products are working? Do partnerships scale through a ginormous sales force or user-friendly software merchants can easily sign up on?

Rosenblatt will dish at IGNITION.

IGNITION features interviews and discussions with leaders from the consumer tech and publishing worlds, including these confirmed speakers:

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Jeff Bewkes, CEO & Chairman, Time Warner

Carolyn Everson, VP, Facebook

Matt Mullenweg, Co-founder, WordPress

Bradley Horowitz, VP, Google

Jill Abramson, Executive Editor, New York Times

David Lee, Founder & Managing Director, SV Angel

Dr Mehmet Oz, Host, “The Dr Oz Show”

And many more. Full list here.

Here’s who should attend IGNITION:

Senior executives in technology and media firms who need to know the latest changes in consumer behaviour and disruptive business models

Investors, both public and private, who require strategic perspectives on both market-moving companies and emerging business

Chief executives of late-stage startups who must stay abreast of what industry heavyweights and upcoming competitors are doing

Heads of emerging companies who need a landscape perspective and to connect with decision-makers

Solution providers to consumer-technology firms and content publishers

Topics on the agenda include:

HYPER-LOCAL: Can It Save Mobile Ads?

MOBILE PAYMENTS: Who Wins? Who Profits?

THE RISE OF THE VISUAL WEB: Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest, Facebook And Beyond

SOCIAL AND DIGITAL ADVERTISING: What’s Next?

DIGITAL STORYTELLING: Brands As Publishers And Networks

The agenda also includes an hourly break to network and caffeinate, extended lunch and breakfast, sponsored workshops, and cocktail reception.

Reserve your spot now.

See you next month!

