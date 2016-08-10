Yelp is taking off after posting a surprise profit in the second quarter

Online review aggregator Yelp posted strong earnings Tuesday, and the stock is taking off.

The firm reported a surprise profit of $0.01 a share in adjusted terms versus analysts expectations of a loss of -$0.07 a share adjusted. Revenue also came in above expectations at $173.4 million against predicitons $169.8 million.

Forward-looking guidance for the third quarter was $180 million to $184 million, according to Bloomberg estimates were for $179.7 million. Full year revenue was also projected to be $700 million to $708 million by Yelp, versus expectations of only $699.8 million by analysts.

“We had a great second quarter with local revenue growth accelerating to 41% year over year,” said Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman in a release accompanying earnings.

Following the news, the stock leapt in after-ohurd trading. As of 4:34 p.m. ET, the stock was up over 8% to $35.28.

