A 20-year-old woman is in a coma after getting severely burned trying to save her dog from a hot spring at Yellowstone

Highway 212 at the northeast entrance into Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A 20-year-old was severely burned by a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

National Parks Service said she went into the hot spring to try to save her dog that had jumped in.

NPS said the woman has burns from her shoulders to her feet, and that the dog has died.

A 20-year-old from Washington state is in a coma after being severely burned while trying to save her dog from a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

The National Parks Service said in a press release that the woman, identified in a GoFundMe as Laiha, has burns from her shoulders to feet after entering Maiden’s Grave Spring. The hot spring has a temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit, the park said.

NPS said that the incident happened while the woman, her father, and her dog were visiting the park on Monday.

The family had parked near Maiden’s Grave Spring, and the dog jumped out of the car and into the thermal hot spring, NPS said.

The woman then entered the hot spring to try to save her dog, and had to be pulled out by her father.

The dog died in the incident, and the woman is currently in the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the family said in a GoFundMe raising money to help pay for medical costs.

According to the GoFundMe, the woman has burns on “91% of her body and it’s about 50/50 3rd degree burns and 2nd degree burns.”

NPS said the incident is under investigation.

The agency urged Yellowstone visitors to remain on boardwalks and trails and “exercise extreme caution” around thermal features at the park.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” NPS said.

This is the second incident in which someone entered a hot spring at Yellowstone in less than a month.

A 19-year-old from Rhode Island was taken to the burn center in September with second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body, NPS said.