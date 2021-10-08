A Yellowstone tourist was sentenced to 4 days in jail after a video showed her refusing to move as a grizzly bear charged at her

A mother grizzly and her cub walk through a meadow in Yellowstone National Park. Not related to this story. Will Powers/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Samantha Dehring was filmed not moving from a grizzly bear and three cubs at Yellowstone.

The US attorney’s office said she stayed and took pictures as the bear charged toward her.

She was sentenced to four days in jail, given a fine, and is banned from the park for a year.

A woman was sentenced to four days in jail after video showed her refusing to move away from a grizzly bear and two cubs at Yellowstone National Park.

Bob Murray, the acting US attorney for the District of Wyoming, announced on Thursday that Samantha Dehring, 25, pleaded guilty to “willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards (91.44m).”

His office said that Dehring did not move away from the bears as they approached during her visit in May, even as other park visitors did, and that she took pictures as the bear charged at her.

Watch footage of the moment here:

Murray said: “Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish. Here, pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist.”

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are, indeed, wild,” he added. “The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure. They roam freely in their natural habitat and when threatened will react accordingly.”

Dehring was also ordered to pay a $US1,000 ($AU1,368) fine and a $US1,000 ($AU1,368) community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund. She was also banned from the park for a year.

Another count against Dehring, for “feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife,” was dismissed.