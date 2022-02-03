‘Yellowstone’ has been renewed for season 5

Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone.’ Paramount Network

Paramount Network renewed “Yellowstone” for season five.

The show’s season-four finale last month was the biggest cable telecast since 2017.

Its creator Taylor Sheridan is developing other shows for Paramount’s parent company ViacomCBS.

Paramount Network announced on Thursday that “Yellowstone” — cable TV’s biggest series — has been renewed for a fifth season.

The network said that season four has been watched by 14 million total viewers and the season finale, which aired on January 2, by 15 million total viewers.

On the day it aired, the finale was watched by 9.3 million viewers, making it the biggest cable telecast since 2017.

Beyond the ratings, third-party data shows that the series, which stars Kevin Coster as a powerful rancher, has grown its audience with each season.

Parrot Analytics, a data company that measures audience demand, said that demand in the US for all of season four was:

32.7% higher than season three’s demand

126% higher than season two’s demand

134% higher than season one’s demand

Hollywood seems to be taking notice of “Yellowstone’s” success. Season four was recently nominated for their top TV awards by the Screen Actors Guild and the Producers Guild, pushing it into the Emmy conversation for the first time.

The “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan recently renewed a lucrative deal with Paramount’s parent company, ViacomCBS, to make original shows. Two have already premiered on the company’s streaming service Paramount+: “Mayor of Kingstown” and the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883.”

But if someone wants to be fully immersed in the Sheridan universe, it gets a tad complicated.

New episodes of “Yellowstone” air on the Paramount Network. “1883” is streaming on Paramount+. And the streaming rights to “Yellowstone” belong to NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which nabbed the rights in 2020 before Paramount+ launched.